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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nido Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nido Home Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.76% to Rs 132.14 crore

Net loss of Nido Home Finance reported to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.76% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales132.14143.26 -8 OPM %59.4162.75 -PBDT-4.037.00 PL PBT-5.954.80 PL NP-4.523.57 PL

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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