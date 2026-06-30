Nifty 50 index slides below 23,950 level; auto shares outperform as Maruti Suzuki leads charge

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade below the flat line in afternoon trade. The Nifty 50 index traded below the 23,950 level. Auto, pharma and realty index advanced while IT, banks and FMCG stocks declined.

At 13:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 127.17 points or 0.17% to 76,601.20. The Nifty 50 index fell 27.65 points or 0.12% to 23,918.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.43% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.51%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2274 shares rose and 1778 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers: Maruti Suzuki (up 4.83%), Titan (up 2.96%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.45%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 2.25%) and Bharti Airtel (up 1.55%) were the top Nifty 50 gainers. Eicher Motors (down 4.08%), Tata Consumer (down 2.79%), Wipro (down 2.60%), TCS (down 2.54%) and Infosys (down 2.42%) were the top Nifty 50 losers. Economy: Indias industrial output edged up to 5.1% in May, improving from 4.9% in April, driven by stronger electricity generation and broad-based manufacturing growth, according to quick estimates of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data out yesterday. The May reading is the second data release under the new IIP series with the base year of 2022-23, which MOSPI first published on June 1.

Stocks in Spotlight: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 1.43%. The company has entered into a definitive agreement with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, under which MSC Group, via its container terminal operating and investing arm, Terminal Investment (TiL), will invest for 49% interest in Adani Vizhinjam Port, the concessionaire for Vizhinjam port. Godavari Biorefineries advanced 1.67%. The company announced that it has commenced a corn / grain-based distillery at its Sameerwadi Unit, Karnataka, aimed at meeting the rising demand under Indias ethanol blending program. Ceigall India slipped 0.69%. The companys wholly-owned subsidiary Ceigall Morena Solar BESS Park has executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar for a 220 MW solar-BESS project at Morena Solar Park in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

Godrej Properties added 2.17%. The company has announced the acquisition of a 47 acre land parcel through an outright purchase which is located off Old Mahabalipuram road (OMR), one of the fast-growing micro markets in South Chennai. Global Markets: Asia markets opened mixed on Tuesday amid higher oil prices after Iran and the U.S. made an agreement to halt recent hostilities in the Middle East. Chinas manufacturing activity picked up faster in June, buoyed by strong demand for high-tech exports amid a global artificial intelligence boom. The official purchasing managers index edged up to 50.3 in June from 50 in May, returning to expansionary territory above the 50-point threshold.