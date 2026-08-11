Nifty 50 to see BSE replace Wipro in September index reshuffle

BSE will replace Wipro in the benchmark Nifty 50 index as part of NSE Indices' latest semi-annual review. The changes will take effect from 30 September 2026 after market close on 29 September 2026.

NSE Indices said BSE has been selected for inclusion after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,40,879 crore, at least 1.5 times that of Wipro, whose average free-float market capitalisation was Rs 55,930 crore. The replacement will also be reflected in the Nifty50 Equal Weight index.

TVS Motor Company and Divi's Laboratories, the next two eligible companies with six-month average free-float market capitalisations of Rs 84,566 crore and Rs 82,930 crore, respectively, were not included in the Nifty 50. NSE Indices said the average free-float market capitalisation of the two lowest-ranked existing constituents after Wipro's exclusion, HDFC Life Insurance and Tata Consumer Products, did not meet the required 1.5-times threshold.

Stocks must also be available for trading in the NSE Futures & Options segment to qualify for inclusion in the Nifty 50. The reshuffle will also lead to changes across several other key NSE indices. In the Nifty 100, BSE, Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vodafone Idea will be included, replacing Indian Hotels, Lodha Developers, REC, Shree Cement and United Spirits. In the Nifty Next 50, Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vodafone Idea and Wipro will be added, while Indian Hotels, Lodha Developers, REC, Shree Cement and United Spirits will exit. The changes follow the reconstitution of the Nifty 100, which is the parent index for the Nifty Next 50.

The Nifty Midcap 150 will see 13 stocks exit, including BSE, Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, KPIT Technologies and Tata Elxsi, while Aster DM Quality Care, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Indian Hotels, Meesho, REC and United Spirits are among the stocks entering the index. In the Nifty 200, Apar Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, Hindustan Copper, LIC, Meesho, NLC India and Vedanta Aluminium Metal will be added, while Alkem Laboratories, Coromandel International, HUDCO, KPIT Technologies, Shree Cement, Tata Elxsi and Tata Investment Corporation will be excluded. The Nifty Smallcap 250 will see 33 additions and 33 exclusions. Key entrants include ACC, Apollo Tyres, KPIT Technologies, Tata Elxsi, SJVN and The New India Assurance Company, while several companies including Aster DM Quality Care, Meesho, Narayana Hrudayalaya and Piramal Finance will exit.