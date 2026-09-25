The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-morning trade, despite remaining under pressure from rising US bond yields, higher crude oil prices, elevated inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and sustained foreign portfolio investor selling, keeping market sentiment cautious and raising expectations of continued volatility. The Nifty traded above the 23,050 mark, while consumer durables shares declined after advancing in the past two trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 123.52 points or 0.17% to 73,708.59. The Nifty 50 index rose 16 points or 0.07% to 23,077.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.39% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.16%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,961 shares rose and 2,046 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged. Initial Public Offer (IPO): A-One Steels India received bids for 56,49,974 shares as against 73,84,934 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.77 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2026 and will close on 28 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 385 and 405 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Moneyview received bids for 54,47,00,268 shares as against 23,25,24,175 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.34 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2026 and will close on 28 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 32 and 34 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 441 equity shares and multiples thereof. Elevate Campuses received bids for 82,15,990 shares as against 3,36,73,468 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 343 and 362 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and multiples thereof. Adroit Industries (India) received bids for 27,62,88,546 shares as against 78,72,900 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 35.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 126 and 134 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Swastika Infra received bids for 1,35,24,327 shares as against 63,35,001 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 175 and 185 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 81 equity shares and multiples thereof. ArMee Infotech received bids for 1,05,46,680 shares as against 74,30,356 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 350 and 375 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 40 equity shares and multiples thereof. AceVector received bids for 9,26,640 shares as against 7,42,29,166 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.01 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 30 and 32 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 468 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Runwal Enterprises received bids for 2,65,727 shares as against 1,21,11,294 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.02 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 290 and 305 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and multiples thereof. German Green Steel and Power received bids for 21,71,672 shares as against 1,60,62,879 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.14 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof. Orient Cables (India) received bids for 31,51,995 shares as against 1,49,76,743 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 258 and 272 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 55 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.71% to 38,186. The index fell 0.74% in the past trading session. Whirlpool of India (up 10.26%), LG Electronics India (up 1.33%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 1.16%), Blue Star (up 0.72%), PG Electroplast (up 0.68%), Voltas (up 0.66%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.61%), Havells India (up 0.5%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.44%) and Titan Company (up 0.18%) rose. Global Markets: Most Asian stocks traded lower on Friday, tracking a mixed close on Wall Street as a sharp rise in US Treasury yields kept investors cautious. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third straight session as Treasury yields rose. The Dow declined 161.61 points, or 0.31%, to 51,349.98, while the S&P 500 eased 0.02% to 7,704.13. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01% to 26,939.37. US Treasury yields climbed to multi-year highs amid concerns that elevated energy prices could keep inflation under pressure. The 30-year Treasury yield touched 5.501%, its highest since June 2004, while the 10-year yield rose to 5.223%, its highest since June 2007. Crude oil prices eased on Friday after rising sharply in the previous session. Brent crude futures fell 0.54% to $106.02 a barrel after gaining about 3% on Thursday. The previous session's rise followed concerns over potential supply disruptions after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia.