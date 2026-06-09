The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in morning trade, tracking mixed global market cues. Nifty traded tad above the 23,150 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 123.61 points or 0.17% to 73,652.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 43.10 points or 0.19% to 23,162.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.80% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.80%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,536 shares rose and 1,084 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.69% to 16.06. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 1.27% to 758.75. The index fell 2.56% in the past trading session. Lodha Developers (up 2.37%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.91%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.75%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.57%), DLF (up 1.43%), Anant Raj (up 1.01%), Godrej Properties (up 0.92%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.76%), Sobha (up 0.42%), and Phoenix Mills (up 0.38%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: JNK India surged 4.91% after the company received a large order from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions L.L.C., UAE, for the supply of waste gas handling systems.