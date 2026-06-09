At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 123.61 points or 0.17% to 73,652.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 43.10 points or 0.19% to 23,162.75.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.80% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.80%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,536 shares rose and 1,084 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.69% to 16.06.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 1.27% to 758.75. The index fell 2.56% in the past trading session.
Lodha Developers (up 2.37%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.91%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.75%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.57%), DLF (up 1.43%), Anant Raj (up 1.01%), Godrej Properties (up 0.92%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.76%), Sobha (up 0.42%), and Phoenix Mills (up 0.38%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
JNK India surged 4.91% after the company received a large order from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions L.L.C., UAE, for the supply of waste gas handling systems.
VA Tech WABAG surged 1.81% after it had secured a design-and-build contract for the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company.
IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.31% after the company, along with its two sponsored Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), reported a 25.30% year-on-year increase in toll revenue for May 2026.
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