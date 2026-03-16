Pharma shares witnessed selling pressure for three consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 125.44 points or 0.17% to 74,689.36. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.20 points or 0.16% to 23,187.80.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 1.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 1.21%.
Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 1,184 shares rose and 2,960 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement jumped $1.90 or 1.84% to $105.84 a barrel.
Economy:
Indias wholesale price index (WPI) inflation accelerated to 2.13% in February 2026 compared with 1.81% in January 2026, marking an 11-month high. Food inflation edged higher to 1.85% during the month from 1.41% in January. Meanwhile, inflation in the fuel and power segment turned positive at 1.17% in February against a contraction of 1.62% in the previous month.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.04% to 21.96. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 23,237.50, at a premium of 49.7 points as compared with the spot at 23,187.80.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.1 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.5 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index fell 1.57% to 22,473.95. The index declined 3.74% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Ajanta Pharma (down 2.94%), Biocon (down 2.93%), Piramal Pharma (down 2.73%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 2.33%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 2.25%), Gland Pharma (down 2.13%), Laurus Labs (down 2.09%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.01%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.94%) and Mankind Pharma (down 1.7%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Aster DM Healthcare declined 3.67% after certain nursing staff across its hospitals in Kerala joined a statewide strike from 9 March 2026, led by the United Nurses Association, seeking revision in wage structures.
JK Lakshmi Cement declined 2.93%. The company announced that it has participated in the e-auction conducted by the Government of Assam and has been declared the Preferred Bidder for the mining lease of the New Umrangso Limestone Block in Assam.
Britannia Industries shed 0.32%. The company said its shareholders have approved the appointment of Rakshit Hargave as chief executive officer (CEO) & managing director (MD) of the company through a postal ballot conducted via remote e-voting.
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