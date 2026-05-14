At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 228.50 points or 0.31% to 74,837.48. The Nifty 50 index rose 98.85 points or 0.42% to 23,511.40.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.33%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,700 shares rose and 1,976 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.66% to 18.71.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.51% to 24,257.40. The index jumped 1.75% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Cipla (up 6.88%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 4.56%), Ipca Laboratories (up 2.36%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.34%), Laurus Labs (up 1.63%), Ajanta Pharma (up 1.57%), Lupin (up 1.51%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.11%), Mankind Pharma (up 1.09%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 1.08%) jumped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Metropolis Healthcare jumped 1.73% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 74.67% to Rs 50.90 crore on a 22.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 424.68 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 0.44%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 5.68% to Rs 274.94 crore on a 2.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 989.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
MTAR Technologies surged 7.23% after the company announced purchase orders worth $238.76 million, equivalent to around Rs 2,278.96 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content