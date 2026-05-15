The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in morning trade, buoyed by a record-breaking Wall Street session and constructive signals from the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing. However, a weak rupee, elevated crude oil prices, and domestic fuel price hikes kept gains in check. Nifty traded above the 23,800 level. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 413.99 points or 0.55% to 75,811.03. The Nifty 50 index rose 137.80 points or 0.58% to 23,827.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.25% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,944 shares rose and 1,599 shares fell. A total of 230 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.32% to 18.37. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose $1.26 or 1.19% to $106.98 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9375 compared with its close of 95.6400 during the previous trading session. Fuel Hike Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India on Friday with immediate effect as oil marketing companies raised rates by up to Rs 3 per liter due to continued fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol prices went up by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 90.67 per litre. Among the metro cities, Kolkata saw the highest increase in petrol prices, rising by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per liter. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 3.14 to Rs 106.68 per litre, while Chennai recorded a hike of Rs 2.83, taking the rate to Rs 103.67 per litre. Diesel prices also rose across major cities. In Kolkata, diesel now costs Rs 95.13 per liter after a Rs 3.11 hike. Mumbai saw diesel prices increase by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per liter, while Chennai recorded a Rs 2.86 rise, taking diesel prices to Rs 95.25 per liter.

LNG prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg. The hike comes amid a sharp rise in wholesale fuel inflation in April, driven by higher prices of crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and LPG. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index rose 2.54% to 1,443.95. The index jumped 3.34% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Nazara Technologies (up 9%), Saregama India (up 4.02%), Tips Music (up 2.4%), Sun TV Network (up 1.75%) and PVR Inox (up 0.15%) jumped. Stocks in Spotlight: Data Patterns (India) fell 8.21%. The company's standalone net profit jumped 21.30% to Rs 138.38 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 114.08 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 12.96% YoY to Rs 344.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.