At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 808.11 points or 1.05% to 77,549.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 251.10 points or 1.05% to 24,213.90.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 1.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.22%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,767 shares rose and 926 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 2.32% to 12,793.60. The index jumped 4.75% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Copper (up 4.57%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.86%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.05%), Jindal Steel (up 2.92%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.8%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.71%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.56%), Tata Steel (up 2.41%), JSW Steel (up 2.32%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 2.13%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ceinsys Tech added 2.79% after the company had secured a Rs 67.04 crore contract from the Directorate of Urban Administration & Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh.
Apollo Micro Systems added 2.36% after the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a 41.33% promoters' stake in Premier Explosives for Rs 1,550 crore in an all-cash transaction.
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