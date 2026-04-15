Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,250; media shares in demand
The headline equity indices traded with major gains in the morning trade, tracking a rally in global markets amid optimism over the resumption of US-Iran peace talks. Nifty traded above the 24,250 mark. Media shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,375 points or 1.79% to 78,222.57. The Nifty 50 index rose 417.05 points or 1.75% to 24,263.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 2.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 2.23%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,450 shares rose and 531 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 9.35% to 18.58.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 2.63% to 1,396.15. The index shed 0.35% in the past trading session.

Network 18 Media & Investments (up 4.16%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.93%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.8%), PVR Inox (up 2.69%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.5%), Saregama India (up 2.34%), Sun TV Network (up 1.93%), Prime Focus (up 1.76%), D B Corp (up 1.6%) and Tips Music (up 1.43%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hindustan Zinc jumped 4.12% after the company has been declared as successful bidder for the JhandawaliSatipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block in Rajasthan via an e-auction conducted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

Swaraj Engines jumped 7.58% after the company reported a 20.12% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 54.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 45.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 20.18% year-on-year to Rs 545.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

H.G. Infra Engineering surged 14.33% after securing a Rs 519.33 crore order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) for civil and railway infrastructure works at its 2x800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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