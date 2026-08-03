At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 635.14 points or 0.81% to 78,729.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 200.65 points or 0.82% to 24,584.25.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.99% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.25%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,901 shares rose and 947 shares fell. A total of 264 shares were unchanged.
CAS begins for F&O stocks:
Effective 3 August 2026, the Closing Auction Session (CAS) has been introduced for stocks in the F&O segment, revising market closing timings while keeping the opening time unchanged. Continuous trading in F&O stocks will now end at 3:15 pm, followed by the closing auction session, while non-F&O stocks will continue to trade until 3:30 pm. Trading in index and stock futures and options will conclude at 3:40 pm. The new mechanism is aimed at enhancing price discovery for the official closing price, reducing end-of-day volatility, and facilitating transparent execution of large institutional orders.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.42% to 49,820.70. The index jumped 1.15% in the past two trading sessions.
ITC (up 3.65%), United Breweries (up 2.48%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 2.4%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.8%) and Emami (up 1.52%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.15%), Dabur India (up 0.79%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.75%), Britannia Industries (up 0.71%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.7%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tata Motors added 2.39% after the company reported a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 39,641 units in July 2026, compared with 28,956 units sold in the same month last year.
Sportking India surged 15.32% after the companys standalone net profit soared 122.85% to Rs 75.97 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.
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