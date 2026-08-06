The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Pharma shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 168.22 points or 0.21% to 78,747.59. The Nifty 50 index rose 14.35 points or 0.06% to 24,639.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.29% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.42%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,128 shares rose and 1,565 shares fell. A total of 236 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of MV Electrosystems were currently trading at Rs 581.15 at 10:28 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 36.80% as compared with the issue price of Rs 425. The stock debuted at Rs 519 on the BSE, a premium of 22.12% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 586 and a low of Rs 518.95. On the BSE, over 11.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of MV Electrosystems were currently trading at Rs 239.10 at 10:28 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 6.27% as compared with the issue price of Rs 225.

The stock debuted at Rs 242 on the BSE, a premium of 7.56% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 246.65 and a low of Rs 232.10. On the BSE, over 38.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.57% to 26,713.75. The index declined 0.37% in the past two trading sessions. Biocon (up 2.45%), Cipla (up 1.72%), Lupin (up 1.38%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.25%), Gland Pharma (up 1.22%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.15%), Ajanta Pharma (up 1.15%), Sai Life Sciences (up 1.07%), Laurus Labs (up 0.96%) and Divis Laboratories (up 0.58%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight: Bharti Hexacom declined 1.69%. The company reported 23.2% rise in net profit to Rs 482 crore on a 10.9% increase in total revenues to Rs 2,510 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Mobile revenues increased 9.3% YoY, driven by the company's sustained focus on acquiring and retaining high-value customers. ARPU improved to Rs 259 in Q1 FY27 as compared to Rs 246 in Q1 FY26. Navine Fluorine International rallied 6.42% after company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, driven by robust growth across its three business verticals.