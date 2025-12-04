Nifty above 26,000 level; media shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 118.53 points or 0.14% to 85,225.34. The Nifty 50 index rose 38.35 points or 0.15% to 26,024.20.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,471 shares rose and 2,426 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.51% to 11.04. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,150, at a premium of 125.8 points as compared with the spot at 26,024.20.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 70 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 78.7 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 1.25% to 1,444.30. The index rose 0.25% in the past trading session.
PVR Inox (down 2.63%), Tips Music (down 1.86%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.75%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.85%), D B Corp (down 0.79%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.37%), Sun TV Network (down 0.21%), and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.15%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Petronet LNG climbed 4.09% after the company announced a long-term agreement with ONGC for developing and operating ethane import and handling infrastructure at Dahej.
Josts Engineering company rose 3.32% after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 5.62 crore from the North Bihar Power Distribution Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app