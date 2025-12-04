Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 26,000 level; media shares decline

Nifty above 26,000 level; media shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,000 level. Media shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 118.53 points or 0.14% to 85,225.34. The Nifty 50 index rose 38.35 points or 0.15% to 26,024.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.05% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,471 shares rose and 2,426 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.51% to 11.04. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,150, at a premium of 125.8 points as compared with the spot at 26,024.20.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 70 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 78.7 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 1.25% to 1,444.30. The index rose 0.25% in the past trading session.

PVR Inox (down 2.63%), Tips Music (down 1.86%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.75%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.85%), D B Corp (down 0.79%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.37%), Sun TV Network (down 0.21%), and Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.15%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Petronet LNG climbed 4.09% after the company announced a long-term agreement with ONGC for developing and operating ethane import and handling infrastructure at Dahej.

Josts Engineering company rose 3.32% after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 5.62 crore from the North Bihar Power Distribution Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro stays cautious ahead of retail sales data; EUR/INR futures lose momentum

RateGain launches Rev-AI Clarity - an intelligent revenue assistant for car rental operators

Putin arrives in India for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Biocon board to mull fund raising proposal on December 06

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; metal shares jump

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story