Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at discount

India VIX tanked 8.93% to 18.67.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,225, a premium of 6.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,231.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 388.65 points or 1.63% to 24,231.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 8.93% to 18.67.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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