Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at discount

India VIX slipped 3.12% to 18.09.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,186.30, a discount of 10.49 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,196.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 34.55 points or 0.14% to 24,196.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.12% to 18.09.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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