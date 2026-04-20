Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at discount

India VIX soared 9.21% to 18.79.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,312, a discount of 52.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,364.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 11.30 points or 0.05% to 24,364.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 9.21% to 18.79.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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