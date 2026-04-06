Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Trent were top traded contracts

The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures closed at 23,050.20, a premium of 81.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,968.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 255.15 points or 1.12% to 22,968.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.20% to 25.47.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Trent were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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