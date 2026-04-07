India VIX dropped 3.03% to 24.70.

The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures closed at 23,165, a premium of 41.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,123.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 155.40 points or 0.68% to 23,123.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 3.03% to 24.70.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.