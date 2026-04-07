Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

India VIX dropped 3.03% to 24.70.

The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures closed at 23,165, a premium of 41.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,123.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 155.40 points or 0.68% to 23,123.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 3.03% to 24.70.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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