India VIX rallied 3.70% to 20.43.

The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures closed at 23,864.50, a premium of 89.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,775.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 222.25 points or 0.93% to 23,775.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 3.70% to 20.43.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.