HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Infy were top traded contractsThe Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,385 a premium of 1.00 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,378.10 in the cash market.
In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index slumped 198.50 points or 0.81% to 24,378.10
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.77% to 18.20.
HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.
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