Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

India VIX tanked 6.77% to 18.38.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,127 a premium of 34.30 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,092.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 194.75 points or 0.81% to 24,092.70

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.77% to 18.38.

HDFC Bank, Infosys (Infy) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market snap 3-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 24,050 marks

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ends higher after Q4 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 374 cr

Nikkei hits record high as tech stocks drive gains

China stocks edge higher as strong data boosts sentiment

Raghav Chadha, 6 AAP MPs' merger with BJP accepted; BJP crosses 113 in RS

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story