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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at a premium

SBI, BSE and Bharat Forge were top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,662, a premium of 78.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,583.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 13.15 points or 0.05% to 24,583.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 1.41% to 12.33.

State Bank of India (SBI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Bharat Forge were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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