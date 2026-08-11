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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at a premium

India VIX dropped 3.73% to 11.79.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,525.10, a premium of 54 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,471.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 112.10 points or 0.46% to 24,471.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 3.73% to 11.79.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Infosys and Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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