India VIX tumbled 4.41% to 12.01.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,303 a premium of 52.80 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,250.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 264.85 points or 1.10% to 24,250.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.41% to 12.01.

Infosys, Asian Paints and KPIT Technologies were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News