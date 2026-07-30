Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and Waaree Energies were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,355 a premium of 37.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,317.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 66.95 points or 0.28% to 24,317.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 1.22% to 12.16.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and Waaree Energies were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.