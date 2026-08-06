Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,738 a premium of 102 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,636 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 11.35 points or 0.05% to 24,636.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.76% to 12.15.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.