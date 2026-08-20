India VIX tumbled 6.57% to 10.58.The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,290.50 a premium of 58.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,231.85 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 153.55 points or 0.64% to 24,231.85.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.57% to 10.58.
HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.
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