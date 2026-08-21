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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

India VIX rallied 3.81% to 11.17.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,288 a premium of 36 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,252 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 24,252 points or 0.08% to 24,252.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.81% to 11.17.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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