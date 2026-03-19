At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,783.12 points or 2.32% to 74,921.01. The Nifty 50 index lost 538.60 points or 2.27% to 23,239.20.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 2.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 1.82%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,054 shares rose and 2,790 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 15.39% to 21.61.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index tumbled 3.06% to 708.45. The index dropped 4.55% in the past two trading sessions.
Godrej Properties (down 3.76%), DLF (down 3.4%), Anant Raj (down 3.23%), Brigade Enterprises (down 3.08%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.97%), SignatureGlobal India (down 2.94%), Lodha Developers (down 2.77%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.53%), Sobha (down 2.48%) and Phoenix Mills (down 1.98%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Zydus Lifesciences declined 1.66%. The company announced the launch of Aerolife Mini, a next-generation pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) enhancer, marking a key step in the companys strategy to drive drug-device-led innovation in respiratory care.
Modis Navnirman rose 1.83% after the company announced the commencement of construction of its residential project 'Rashmi Avenue' in Dahisar (West), Mumbai.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 2.31%. The company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 51.45 crore from North Eastern Railway for electrification and power supply works.
Global Markets:
Asian markets traded lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average touch a new closing low for the year.
The Bank of Japan kept the interest rates steady at 0.75% but noted that inflation risks now are tilted to the upside due to the Iran war.
Malaysias annual inflation eased to 1.4% in February 2026 from 1.6% in January, coming in below market expectations of 1.6% and marking the lowest level since November. The moderation was driven by slower price increases across key segments, including food, health and education. Core inflation also softened to 2% from 2.3%, the lowest in six months. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% in February, compared with a 0.1% rise in the previous month.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement rallied $3.85, or 3.59% to $111.23 a barrel.
Overnight in the U.S., the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial lost 1.63%, ending at 46,225.15, reaching a new low this year. The index also closed below its 200-day moving average. The S&P 500 fell 1.36%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.46%.
The Federal Reserve held its key policy rate steady at 3.5% to 3.75%, with Chair Jerome Powell watering down rate-cut expectations, saying that inflation was not coming down as much as hoped.
The U.S. central banks dot plot projects a cut in 2026 and another in 2027, even though the timing is unclear.
The producer price indexwhich tracks the change in wholesale pricesrose 0.7% in February, well above the 0.3% that economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated.
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