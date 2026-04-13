At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,136.08 points or 1.46% to 76,414.17. The Nifty 50 index declined 327.45 points or 1.32% to 23,720.60.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 1.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.77%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,264 shares rose and 2,661 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 10.47% to 20.83.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU bank index slipped 2.90% to 8,523.35. The index added 2.01% in the past trading session.
Bank of India (down 3.79%), Union Bank of India (down 3.54%), Indian Bank (down 2.83%), State Bank of India (down 2.81%), Punjab National Bank (down 2.63%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 2.59%), Canara Bank (down 2.43%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.24%), Bank of Baroda (down 2.21%) and Central Bank of India (down 2.13%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
NCL Industries shed 0.52%. The company said that the companys cement production for Q4 FY26 stood at 8,02,600 MT compared to 7,90,663 MT in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 2% increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
GHV Infra Projects rose 2.10% after the company entered into a construction contract worth Rs 1,250 crore with APCO Infratech for infrastructure development in Maharashtra.
Mahindra & Mahindra fell 2.28%. The company announced that its sales stood at 100,194 units in March 2026, registering the growth of 22.37%, compared with 81,880 units sold in March 2025.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content