The Nifty traded below the 23,900 level. Oil & Gas shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,892.45 points or 2.40% to 77,026.45. The Nifty 50 index fell 587.65 points or 2.4% to 23,861.90.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 2.58% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 2.59%.
Sellers outnumbered buyers. On the BSE, 717 shares rose and 3,454 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 20.28% to 23.91. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 23,937.70, at a premium of 75.8 points as compared with the spot at 23,861.90.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 42.3 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. The maximum put OI of 47.1 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Oil & Gas index declined 3.10% to 11,422.25. The index fell 3.3% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Gujarat State Petronet (down 7.16%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 5.78%), GAIL (India) (down 5.37%), Petronet LNG (down 5.11%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 5.09%), Indian Oil Corporation (down 4.75%), Gujarat Gas (down 4.74%), Oil India (down 3.86%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (down 3.37%) and Adani Total Gas (down 2.98%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Kwality Walls (India) declined 5.93% after the companys standalone net loss widened to Rs 178.38 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 100.16 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 30.23% YoY to Rs 222.34 crore in Q3 FY26.
Meesho tumbled 9.99% after the company received an income tax demand notice amouting to Rs 1,500 crore from the Income Tax Department for the assessment year 2023-2024.
Oriana Power jumped 5.52% after the company secured an EPC contract worth Rs 1,180.53 crore from a renewable energy developer for a solar power project at the Maithon Dam Reservoir of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) in Jharkhand.
