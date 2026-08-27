The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in mid-morning trade, weighed down by selling pressure in auto and FMCG shares. The Nifty traded below the 24,150 mark, while auto shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 288.54 points or 0.37% to 77,189.57. The Nifty 50 index lost 64.15 points or 0.27% to 24,142.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.07% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.05%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,752 shares rose and 2,181 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO): Lumino Industries received bids for 1,48,75,406 shares as against 6,32,05,127 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on 27 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 August 2026 and will close on 31 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 78 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and multiples thereof. Annu Projects received bids for 91,61,925 shares as against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on 27 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.52 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and will close on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and multiples thereof. Skyways Air Services received bids for 29,89,43,000 shares as against 2,95,83,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on 27 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 10.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 131 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Symbiotec Pharmalab received bids for 12,87,24,150 shares as against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on 27 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 9.81 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 938 and 988 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 15 equity shares and multiples thereof. Hy-Tech Engineers received bids for 1,58,32,23,690 shares as against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on 27 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 87.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 283 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index fell 0.54% to 28,844.85. The index fell 1.29% in the two consecutive trading sessions. TVS Motor Company (down 1.62%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.39%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.04%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.81%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.73%), Bosch (down 0.69%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.52%), Exide Industries (down 0.35%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.03%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight: Fino Payments Bank shed 0.86%. The bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the extension of tenure of Ketan Merchant as interim CEO of the bank, for a further period of three months. Man Infraconsctruction advanced 1.01% after the company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 1 September 2026, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. Global Markets: Asian stocks advanced for a third straight session, with technology shares leading gains following Nvidia's results. The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.00% on Thursday. It was the second consecutive hike as the central bank sought to contain persistent inflation and address financial stability risks. The BOK also raised its 2026 growth forecast to 3.3% from 2.6%.

Chinas industrial profits growth in July slowed to its weakest pace this year, expanding 11.2% from a year earlier, according to National Bureau of Statistics data on Thursday. For the first seven months of this year, profits climbed 17.6% from a year earlier, losing momentum following the 18.7% rate in the first half-year. Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.21%, the S&P 500 eased 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.08%. Investors weighed higher-than-expected headline inflation against Nvidia's earnings, released after the market close. US inflation remained elevated in July. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 3.7% year-on-year, unchanged from June and above the 3.6% market expectation. On a monthly basis, the index increased 0.2%. Core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 3.3% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month.

Nvidia reported quarterly revenue of $96.22 billion, more than double the year-ago figure. Adjusted earnings stood at $2.22 per share, also ahead of market expectations. Data centre revenue reached $89 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier. The company forecast third-quarter revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%. The outlook was above the average Wall Street estimate of around $104.2 billion. Nvidia also projected around 70% revenue growth for the fiscal year ending January 2028, reinforcing expectations of sustained demand for AI infrastructure. Nvidia shares jumped around 4.7% in extended trading following the results. The strong outlook is expected to provide a fresh boost to semiconductor and technology stocks across global markets.