The key equity barometers traded sideways in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,600 level. IT shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 66.78 points or 0.08% to 78,705.81. The Nifty 50 index fell 184.40 points or 0.74% to 24,589.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.38% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,241 shares rose and 1,419 shares fell. A total of 228 shares were unchanged.

RBI MPC meeting:

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting entered its second day on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the policy decision on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. Market participants will closely monitor the central bank's commentary on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for interest rates. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 1.29% to 31,304.70. The index jumped 3.28% in the past trading session. LTM (down 1.92%), Persistent Systems (down 1.87%), Infosys (down 1.84%), Mphasis (down 1.61%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.42%), Coforge (down 1.27%), HCL Technologies (down 1.21%), Wipro (down 0.42%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.37%) fell.