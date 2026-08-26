The equity benchmarks continued to trade sideways in early afternoon trade despite a decline in crude oil prices. Market sentiment remained cautious as investors monitored movements in US bond yields, developments in the US-Iran situation and other global cues. The Nifty traded below the 24,300 level.

IT shares declined after advancing in the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 38.63 points or 0.05% to 77,694.72. The Nifty 50 index fell 56.10 points or 0.23% to 24,278.65.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.29% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.69%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,392 shares rose and 1,650 shares fell. A total of 252 shares were unchanged. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement declined $1.87 or 2.11% to $86.71 a barrel. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.01% to 11.18. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 24,455.10, at a premium of 176.45 points as compared with the spot at 24,278.65. The Nifty option chain for the 29 Spetmber 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 53.5 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 55 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index declined 1.23% to 30,394. The index rose 0.78% in the past two consecutive trading sessions. Infosys (down 1.88%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.84%), Mphasis (down 1.82%), HCL Technologies (down 1.12%), Wipro (down 1.02%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.96%), LTM (down 0.7%), Coforge (down 0.34%), Persistent Systems (down 0.18%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Fedbank Financial Services rose 0.82%. The company said that its board has approved an increase in aggregate borrowing limits of the company to Rs 23,000 crore from Rs 18,000 crore earlier. Subex declined 1.29%. The company said that it has entered into a three-year engagement with a leading African mobile operator for the deployment of its HyperSense Fraud Management solutions. The operator selected Subex for its deep telecom domain expertise, proven experience across African markets and AI-powered fraud management capabilities.