The key equity benchmarks closed with minor gains on Wednesday supported by value buying in select heavyweight stocks. Market sentiment improved following a decline in Brent crude prices below $110 a barrel and softer U.S Treasury yields. Nifty ended above the 23,650 mark.

Oil & gas, auto and realty shares led the gains while media, FMCG and IT witnessed selling pressure.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 117.54 points or 0.16% to 75,318.39. The Nifty 50 index jumped 41 points or 0.17% to 23,659.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.51% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,124 shares rose and 1,979 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.8375 compared with its close of 96.7000 during the previous trading session. It also touched an all-time intraday low of 96.9575 today. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.60% to 4.646 while 30-year Treasury bond yield fell 0.25% at 5.168. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $2.01 or 1.81% to $109.27 a barrel. Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 1.59% to 11,359. The index rose 1.76% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 3.29%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (up 3.16%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.85%), Reliance Industries (up 2.84%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.4%), Aegis Logistics (up 1.44%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.24%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.67%), Oil India (up 0.52%) and Aegis Vopak Terminals (up 0.05%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Hatsun Agro Product declined 0.80%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 18.3% to Rs 50.89 crore on 14.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,577.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 5.31% after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year. Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter. Borosil slipped 2.03% after the company reported a 5.02% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.14 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 284.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Hindalco Industries rallied 3.53% after its wholly owned US-based subsidiary Novelis reported improved operating profitability for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. Hindalco shares also gained after a report suggested that the stock could be included in the Sensex during the June 2026 rejig

Dynamatic Technologies tumbled 3.84% after the company reported a 21.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 16.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 13.78% year-on-year to Rs 433.16 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. ASK Automotive declined 2.42%. The company reported a 24.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 58 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 35.3% YoY to Rs 1,154 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Karnataka Bank jumped 6.18% after the private sector lender reported strong growth in quarterly profitability, supported by higher net interest income, improving margins and better asset quality. The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 408.19 crore in Q4 FY26, up 61.74% YoY and 40.37% QoQ. Total income fell 2.4% YoY to Rs 2,656.18 crore in Q4 FY26 while increasing 5.31% QoQ from Rs 2,522.35 crore.

Siyaram Silk Mills dropped 6.37%. The company reported a 30.6% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 94.60 crore on a 15.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 852.60 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. As of the end of Q4 FY26, the total store count stood at 27 ZECODE outlets and 17 DEVO outlets. C E Info Systems dropped 5.69% after the company reported a muted Q4 FY26 performance, with annual profitability declining despite strong sequential growth in the March quarter. The companys consolidated profit after tax rose 4.5% YoY and 170.5% QoQ to Rs 50.77 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales increased marginally by 1% YoY and 54.8% QoQ to Rs 145.04 crore during the quarter.

Avalon Technologies rallied 8.05% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 69.55% to Rs 41.15 crore on 40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 479.89 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The order book stood at Rs 2,196 crore as on 31st March 2026. BLS International Services jumped 2.56% after the company reported 28.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.9 crore on a 17.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 814.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 74 points, indicating a positive opening for US stocks today.

European indices advanced as as preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed U.K. inflation eased to 2.8% in April, compared with 3.3% in March. The moderation was largely driven by the energy price cap introduced by Ofgem earlier this month. Asian markets ended lower on Wednesday as investors weighed renewed geopolitical tensions, following U.S. President Donald Trumps statement on Tuesday that he was an hour away from deciding to attack Iran, before he was persuaded to postpone the strike for a few days. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed lower with the S&P 500 posting its third straight losing session, as a jump in bond yields threatened the bull market.