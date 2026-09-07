The key equity indices ended with modest losses on Monday, weighed down by a stronger-than-expected US jobs report that revived concerns over a potential Federal Reserve rate hike. Elevated crude oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East further dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty closed below the 23,800 level. Media, IT and realty shares declined, while pharma and healthcare stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 382.62 points or 0.50% to 76,132.81. The Nifty 50 index lost 118.55 points or 0.50% to 23,779.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.59% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.03%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,018 shares rose and 2,470 shares fell. A total of 241 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 5.61% to 11.28. New Listing: Shares of Purple Style Labs ended at Rs 568.05 on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.21% as compared with the issue price of Rs 575. The stock debuted at Rs 539 on the BSE, a discount of 6.26% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 588.10 and a low of Rs 516. On the BSE, over 7.31 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Initial Public Offer (IPO): Pranav Constructions received bids for 10,66,20,960 shares as against 2,24,63,137 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:51 IST on 7 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.75 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 September 2026 and will close on 9 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index fell 2.86% to 1,520.65. The index jumped 2.04% in the past two trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 6.13%), PVR Inox (down 5.76%), Sun TV Network (down 3.83%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 2.61%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.33%), Tips Music (down 0.93%), and D B Corp (down 0.21%) fell. Stocks in Spotlight: VA TECH WABAG rose 0.24%. The company said that it has secured a 'medium order from Reliance Industries (RIL) for an effluent treatment plant at the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex (DAGEGC), Jamnagar. As per the company's internal classification, the value of this contract lies between Rs 100 crore and Rs 250 crore. Jindal Stainless slipped 0.30%. The company said that it has entered into a technical assistance agreement with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan, to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities for selected ferritic stainless steel grades.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries was locked in the 5% upper circuit. The company said that its board has approved a proposal to acquire 24,23,675.64 equity shares of common stock, equivalent to a 9.50% stake of MedTherapy Biotechnology Inc., a Boston-based global cancer cell & gene therapy company. Axiscades Technologies gained 3.71% after the company announced that its board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 3.28% after the company announced orders worth a combined Rs 131.36 crore. The company received two domestic orders. Transport Corporation of India awarded an Rs 24.48 crore order for the manufacture, supply and commissioning of one rake of Type ACT-1 wagons along with one BVCM wagon. The order is to be executed within 16 weeks from the date of the letter of intent.

Indoco Remedies declined 4.62% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had inspected the companys manufacturing facility at Plant II (Sterile) located at Goa. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures are currently down by 181 points. However, the US cash equity market will remain closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday, with regular trading scheduled to resume on Tuesday. European markets advanced on Monday as investors awaited the European Central Banks monetary policy meeting scheduled for later this week, with the central bank widely expected to raise its policy rate to 2.75%. Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report boosted optimism over global growth. However, the data also increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

Wall Street ended lower on Friday after the stronger-than-expected jobs report revived concerns over the Fed's interest-rate outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.51%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.38% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.29%. The US Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls increased by 162,000 in August, well above economists' expectations for a 56,000 rise. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%. The labour-force participation rate edged up to 61.6%. Payroll gains for June and July were also revised higher by a combined 55,000. The strong employment data strengthened expectations of a Fed rate hike at its 15-16 September meeting.

Attention will now shift to US inflation data due later this week. The August consumer price index report, scheduled for Friday, could provide further clues on the Fed's policy path. A stronger inflation reading could reinforce expectations of a rate hike, while softer data could support the case for keeping rates unchanged. Oil prices moved higher as tensions between the US and Iran escalated over the weekend. Brent crude rose to around $96.80 a barrel. The latest escalation followed US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted three tankers and several US-linked vessels in retaliation. Iran also indicated that it plans to establish a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz. The claims regarding the Iranian attacks have not been independently verified.