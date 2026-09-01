The key equity indices ended with minor losses on Tuesday, extending their decline for the second consecutive session, as escalating Middle East tensions pushed oil prices and bond yields higher, while heavyweight bank stocks reversed gains recorded in Monday's closing auction. Nifty closed below the 24,100 level. Healthcare, pharma and realty shares declined, while IT and FMCG stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 12.99 points or 0.02% to 76,944.28. The Nifty 50 index lost 24.60 points or 0.01% to 24,055.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.74% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,766 shares rose and 2,559 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged. Economy: India's HSBC Manufacturing PMI eased to 52.8 in August 2026 from 53.5 in July, revised down from the preliminary estimate of 52.9, marking the weakest improvement in the sector's health in five years. Output and new orders continued to expand, but both grew at their slowest pace since August 2021 amid softer demand and challenging market conditions. Export orders also increased, although growth in international sales eased from July. Softer demand weighed on purchasing activity and inventories, while manufacturing employment declined for the first time in two-and-a-half years. Input buying expanded for the 62nd consecutive month, but at its weakest pace over the period. Input cost inflation eased to a six-month low, while output price inflation remained slight and rose at its slowest pace in 45 months. Business confidence improved to its highest level since May, although it remained subdued by historical standards.

New Listing: Shares of Symbiotec Pharmalab ended at Rs 1,095.95 on the BSE, representing a premium of 10.93% as compared with the issue price of Rs 988. The stock debuted at Rs 978.20 on the BSE, a discount of 0.99% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 1,173.80 and a low of Rs 933.80. On the BSE, over 31.88 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Hy-Tech Engineers ended at 75.59 on the BSE, representing a premium of 42.62% as compared with the issue price of Rs 53. The stock debuted at Rs 72 on the BSE, a premium of 35.85% over its issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 75.59 and a low of Rs 68.56. On the BSE, over 21.74 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Skyways Air Services ended at 125.65 on the BSE, representing a discount of 8.95% as compared with the issue price of Rs 138. The stock debuted at Rs 124.50 on the BSE, a discount of 9.78% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 136.40 and a low of Rs 119. On the BSE, over 32.40 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Initial Public Offer (IPO): Purple Style Labs received bids for 14,56,156 shares as against 68,49,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on 1 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 August 2026 and will close on 2 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 546 and 575 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and multiples thereof. Deepa Jewellers received bids for 1,23,36,324 shares as against 1,85,20,085 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on 1 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.67 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2026 and will close on 3 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 168 and 177 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 84 equity shares and multiples thereof. Rays of Belief received bids for 29,39,730 shares as against 31,37,810 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on 1 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 September 2026 and will close on 3 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 227 and 239 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 62 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Priority Jewels received bids for 27,66,67,425 shares as against 32,02,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on 1 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 86.39 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 200per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 75 equity shares and multiples thereof. EDS Software Solution received bids for 1,36,74,58,648 shares as against 1,23,52,942 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on 1 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 110.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2026 and will close on 1 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 408 and 429 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.42% to 891.30. The index jumped 2.83% in the four consecutive trading sessions. Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.86%), Anant Raj (down 2.67%), DLF (down 2.3%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.2%), Godrej Properties (down 1.82%), Sobha (down 0.88%), Lodha Developers (down 0.39%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.39%) fell. Auto sales Steel Strips Wheels jumped 14.89% after the company reported its second consecutive record monthly turnover in August 2026, with net turnover rising 53.6% to Rs 592.92 crore during the month from Rs 385.98 crore recorded in August 2025.

Bajaj Auto rallied 2.15% after the company reported a 28% increase in total vehicle sales to 5,35,764 units in August 2026, compared with 4,17,616 units sold in August 2025. SML Mahindra rallied 6.07% after the company announced that it sold 1,175 units in August 2026, registering a 40% growth from 842 units sold in the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki India fell 4.16%. The company reported total sales of 219,220 units in August 2026, up 21.3% YoY, with growth led by the domestic passenger-vehicle business. Tata Motors declined 1.70%. The company reported total commercial vehicle (CV) sales of 44,411 units in August 2026, which is higher by 49% as compared with the sales figure of 29,863 units recorded in August 2025.

Escorts Kubota rose 0.57%. The company said that its Agri Machinery Business in August 2026 sold 10,072 tractors as against 8,456 tractors sold in August 2025, thereby registering a growth of 19.1% on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Stocks in Spotlight: Jindal Worldwide jumped 9.42% after its electric vehicle arm and subsidiary, Jindal Mobilitric, announced plans to expand its retail network to approximately 100 showrooms across India by the end of FY28. E2E Networks rose 0.20%. The company announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet with a sovereign AI company based in India. Under the arrangement, E2E Networks will provide NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. The contract has an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,000 crore. The services are scheduled to be provided through June 2029. The company said the arrangement will transition the NVIDIA Blackwell capacity deployed in May 2026 from a pay-as-you-go model to a longer-term commitment.

Global Markets: European shares declined while Asian markets ended lower on Tuesday as an intensifying global bond market rout and escalating military hostilities in the Middle East severely dampened appetite for risk assets. Investors were also assessing the prospect of further Federal Reserve rate hikes following hawkish comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with rising Treasury yields and higher oil prices weighing on risk assets. The S&P 500 fell 0.33%, the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.12% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.70%. The market is also looking ahead to the US nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday, which could provide fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Oil prices climbed above $90 a barrel after the US and Iran resumed military strikes following a period of relative calm. US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran retaliated with attacks on US military targets in Jordan. The escalation has raised concerns over prolonged supply disruptions through the key oil shipping route. Brent crude settled at $90.49 a barrel on Monday, up 2.71%, while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 4.75%. Higher oil prices have revived concerns over persistent inflation, potentially strengthening the case for tighter monetary policy. The renewed conflict has also increased uncertainty over the outlook for the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil shipments normally passes. Shipping activity has fallen sharply amid the hostilities, adding to concerns about further supply disruptions.