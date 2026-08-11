The key equity indices ended with moderate losses on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained subdued amid the weekly expiry of NSE derivatives contracts and weak global cues. Uncertainty over the prospects of a US-Iran deal, coupled with persistent geopolitical concerns and a lack of clarity over diplomatic developments, kept investors cautious and limited risk appetite in the domestic market.

Market participants continued to assess a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with sector- and stock-specific activity remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season. Investors also kept a close watch on the progress of the monsoon. The Nifty settled below the 24,500 level.

Investors will closely monitor the domestic inflation data due on Wednesday, along with movements in crude oil prices and developments on the global geopolitical front, for further cues on the markets near-term direction. FMCG, realty and metal shares declined while pharma, IT and consumer durables shares advanced. As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 388 points or 0.49% to 78,154.25. The Nifty 50 index dropped 112.10 points or 0.46% to 24,471.70. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index was flat and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.24%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,032 shares rose and 2,280 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO): Milky Mist Diary Food received bids for 3,43,43,576 shares as against 8,17,98,244 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 11 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.42 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 August 2026 and will close on 13 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 133 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof. Dhoot Transmission received bids for 8,37,35,047 shares as against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 11 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.36 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 829 and 871 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and multiples thereof. Molbio Diagnostics received bids for 2,25,68,256 shares as against 81,58,529 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 11 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.77 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 768 and 807 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Technocraft Ventures received bids for 30,20,58,330 shares as against 83,17,190 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 11 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 36.32 times. The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 200 and 212 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof. Leap India received bids for 79,67,74,362 shares as against 11,49,91,735 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 11 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 6.93 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 151 and 159 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index tumbled 1.34% to 48,785.85. The index fell 1.31% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Tata Consumer Products (down 2.77%), Nestle India (down 2.32%), Emami (down 1.95%), Varun Beverages (down 1.91%), ITC (down 1.29%), Marico (down 0.98%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.82%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.78%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.77%) and Dabur India (down 0.58%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Triveni Turbine declined 5.31% after the company reported a 20.78% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.1 crore, despite a 19.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 442.7 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. Vodafone Idea rose 0.08% after reporting a strong operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net loss narrowed to Rs 5361.99 crore in Q1 FY27, from a loss of Rs 6608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 and a loss of Rs 5513 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 6.0% YoY and 3.2% QoQ to Rs 11,689 crore during the quarter.

Bharat Forge fell 2.70% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 89.73 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net profit of Rs 283.68 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue for the period under review was Rs 4,639.94 crore, up 18.7% YoY. Kolte-Patil Developers surged 11.74% after reporting strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit stood at Rs 146.26 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with an adjusted net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 15.98 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales rose 1,016.5% YoY and 269.9% QoQ to Rs 919.54 crore during the quarter.

Bosch rallied 4.72%. The company reported 36.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 704.90 crore in Q1 FY27, down 36.80% from Rs 1,115.30 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue for the period under review was Rs 5,841.90 crore, up 22% YoY. The growth in revenue was driven by higher demand in passenger cars and off-highway segment Finolex Cables surged 14.10% after the company reported a 59.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit to Rs 221.28 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 138.88 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 44.26% YoY to Rs 2,013.15 crore during the quarter.

Global Market: European market declined on Tuesday amid renewed US Iran tensions along with weak UK retail data. UK retail sales growth slowed sharply in July, with total sales rising 1.3% YoY, compared with 2.5% growth a year earlier and 1.9% in June 2026. Food sales increased 3.8%, supported by the tail-end of the World Cup, while non-food sales declined 0.7%. Asian market ended mixed as uncertainty continued to prevail over the global inflation outlook. Oil prices jumped over1% as negotiations between the U.S. and Iran over a peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz hit an impasse.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday responded to Iran's conditions for a peace deal with his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests, in a rhetorical escalation likely to complicate efforts to reopen the crucial waterway. Earlier, Iran had called for Washington to meet conditions, including recompensing Tehran for the damage caused since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on its territory more than five months ago. Following this development, brent crude futures rises nearly $90 per barrel and U.S. crude futures ticked up to $82.42, both the highest levels since July 31, after the contracts rallied roughly 5% on Monday.

The latest uptick in fuel costs raises the stakes for the U.S. July consumer price report due on Wednesday, where expectations are for a monthly rise of 0.1% in the headline reading and 0.2% for the core measure. Any upside surprise could rekindle bets of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month, with the odds currently a coin toss. Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Monday, with declines in Intel and other chipmakers, as investors became less confident about a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 declined 0.06% to end the session at 7,753.12 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.32% to 26,605.36 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11% to 53,976.04 points.