Nifty ends near 23,900 amid profit booking and global uncertainty

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday after profit booking erased early gains, with the Sensex falling over 600 points from the days high and the Nifty closing near the 23,900 mark. Sentiment turned cautious after hopes of a quick US-Iran peace deal weakened following fresh US strikes and comments suggesting negotiations could take longer. Volatility also increased due to monthly Nifty F&O expiry and technical resistance near the 24,100-24,200 zone. Metal and select FMCG stocks gained, while consumer durables and private banks shares witnessed selling pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 479.25 points or 0.63% to 76,009.70. The Nifty 50 index fell 118 points or 0.49% to 23,913.70. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty increased 1.74% and 0.91%, respectively.

Bharti Airtel (down 1.49%), HDFC Bank (down 1.01%) and ICICI Bank (down 0.98%) were major index drags today. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.21%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,153 shares rose and 2,050 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.41% to 16.13. Numbers to Track: In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.77 compared with its close of 95.26 during the previous trading session.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 0.19% to 7.038 compared with the previous session close of 7.025. MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement fell 0.56% to Rs 158,186. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 99.04. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 1.71% to 4.495. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement dropped $4.77 or 4.61% to $103.54 a barrel. Global Markets: US Dow Jones futures were up around 258 points, indicating a positive start for Wall Street later in the day.

Most Asian and European indices edged lower on Tuesday as investors monitored developments in the Middle East and Ukraine, while volatility in crude oil prices kept sentiment cautious. US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran were proceeding nicely, but warned that the US could resume attacks if talks fail. However, signs of continued tensions persisted after the US Central Command said it carried out self-defense strikes targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats allegedly attempting to lay mines in southern Iran. Wall Street remained shut on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday. US markets ended higher on Friday as easing Treasury yields supported investor sentiment despite elevated volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294.04 points, or 0.58%, to close at a record 50,579.70 after touching an intraday all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 0.37% to 7,473.47, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.19% to end at 26,343.97.

Stocks in Spotlight: Marksans Pharma surged 15.68% after the company reported strong growth in quarterly earnings. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 148.12 crore in Q4 FY26, up 63.60% YoY and 30.85% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 20.84% YoY to Rs 856.11 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 13.48% QoQ. Uniparts India soared 8.55% after the company reported strong growth in quarterly earnings. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 51.15 crore in Q4 FY26, up 124.05% YoY and 53.51% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 34.07% YoY to Rs 338.93 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 20.62% QoQ.

Blue Jet Healthcare rallied 3.77% after the company reported strong sequential improvement in quarterly earnings. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 64.34 crore in Q4 FY26, down 41.56% YoY but rising 60.17% QoQ. Revenue from operations declined 31.07% YoY to Rs 234.67 crore in Q4 FY26 due to negligible sales of one molecule in the PI vertical. However, revenue increased 21.96% QoQ from Rs 192.41 crore driven by higher sales of advance contrast media. Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) declined 4.66% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 58.92% to Rs 187.07 crore on a 4.18% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,695.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Suprajit Engineering surged 6.44% after the company reported a 161.04% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.11 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 27.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Pine Labs fell 5.65%. The company reported a net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 29 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 17% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 701 crore during the period under review. Man Industries (India) shed 2.26%. The company reported a 25.39% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.85 crore on a 5.02% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,157.30 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

One Mobikwik Systems rallied 3.75% after the company received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator-physical, will enable the company to expand its offline merchant payments business. Techno Electric & Engineering Company dropped 12.51% after the company reported a decline in quarterly profitability despite decent revenue growth. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 114.51 crore in Q4 FY26, down 14.96% YoY and 3.97% QoQ. Revenue from operations rose 23.81% YoY to Rs 1,010.04 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 15.80% QoQ from Rs 872.2 crore. Campus Activewear rallied 6.12% after the companys net profit jumped 26.01% to Rs 44.14 crore on a 12.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 455.63 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.