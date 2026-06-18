Nifty extends winning streak to fifth day; banks, healthcare stocks lead gains

The benchmark indices extended their gains for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving geopolitical sentiment and positive global cues. The Nifty recovered from an intraday low of 24,036.95 to close above the 24,150 mark. Healthcare, banking and financial stocks led the gains, while IT shares remained under pressure. Investor sentiment was aided by a decline in Brent crude prices, optimism over progress in US-Iran peace efforts, a resumption in foreign institutional investor buying and a drop in India VIX, signalling lower market volatility.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 254.36 points or 0.33% to 77,409.98. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.30 points or 0.34% to 24,168. In five sessions, the Sensex jumped 4.85% and Nifty climbed 4.35%.

Max Healthcare Institute (up 6.46%), HDFC Bank (up 1.74%) and State Bank of India (up 1.56%) The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.41% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.67%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,425 shares rose and 1,811 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.90% to 12.67. Monsoon Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread monsoon rainfall over Mumbai and adjoining parts of Maharashtra by the end of June, indicating a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon in the city, where it typically arrives around June 10-11.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.06% to 6.842 compared with the previous session close of 6.865. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.3800 compared with its close of 94.5000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement declined 2.12% to Rs 150,612. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.29% to 100.68. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.16% to 4.450. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $1.62 or 2.04% to $77.93 a barrel.

Global Markets: US stock futures pointed to a positive start for Wall Street on Thursday, with Dow Jones futures rising 213 points. European shares traded lower ahead of interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank later in the day. Meanwhile, official data showed the UK's unemployment rate eased to 4.9% in the three months ended April from 5.0% in the previous period. Asian indices ended mixed after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates could remain higher for longer. The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% at its policy meeting on Wednesday. Updated projections showed policymakers expect the year-end interest rate to stand at 3.8%, compared with 3.4% projected in March, indicating the possibility of at least one rate hike this year.

Overnight on Wall Street, equities closed sharply lower while Treasury yields rose as investors reassessed the interest-rate outlook following the Fed's policy announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.12 points, or 0.98%, to 51,492.55. The S&P 500 declined 1.21% to 7,420.10, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.34% to end at 26,021.66. Stocks in Spotlight: State Bank of India gained 1.56% after the banks Central Board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 60,000 crore during FY27 through the issuance of debt instruments in Indian rupees or foreign currencies. Redington surged 8.87% on Thursday after reports suggested Apple is preparing to raise prices on some products amid rising memory and storage chip costs. Traders expect any increase in Apple product prices could potentially lift the value of products sold through Redington's distribution business, boosting revenue prospects from its Apple portfolio.

HFCL hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth approximately Rs 2,666.09 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the BharatNet Phase-III project in the Uttar Pradesh (West) Telecom Circle. FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa, jumped 6.07% after the company outlined its FY30 growth strategy. At its Annual Investor Day 2026, Nykaa outlined plans to deliver 2-3 times revenue growth and 4-5 times EBITDA growth by FY30, supported by operating leverage, capital-efficient investments and margin expansion. The company is also targeting a return on capital employed (ROCE) of over 40%.

The beauty business, which exited FY26 with GMV of around Rs 15,000 crore, aims to grow GMV by 2-3 times by FY30. Nykaa Fashion, which reported FY26 GMV of Rs 4,954 crore, is targeting 3-3.5 times GMV growth by FY30 with potential high single-digit EBITDA margins and progressing towards 10%+ steady-state profitability. House of Nykaa, the company's portfolio of beauty brands, is aiming to surpass Rs 5,000 crore in net sales value by FY30. Superstore by Nykaa, the company's B2B distribution platform, plans to cross Rs 3,500 crore GMV by FY30. JBM Auto added 1.96% after the companys subsidiary JBM ECOLIFE Mobility, has successfully secured a Rs 750 crore long term strategic investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group. The investment will provide growth capital to accelerate JBM Ecolifes electric bus deployment and strengthen sustainable public transportation infrastructure across India.

Lupin rose 2.56% after launching Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg, in the United States following approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Lemon Tree Hotels added 3.13% after the company said that it has announced the opening of a new hotel in Sri Ganganagar, marking the hospitality chain's entry into the city and strengthening its footprint in Rajasthan. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL) rallied 7.13% after it has secured an international export order valued at around $13.51 million from a buyer based in London, United Kingdom. Under the contract, the company will supply 30,000 metric tonnes (5%) of basic-grade pig iron on a Free on Board (FOB) basis. The order has been awarded by an international entity and is scheduled for execution with the final shipment to be completed by August 15, 2026.