Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

SBI, HDFC Bank and Trent were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,019.30, a premium of 88.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,930.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 1.10 points or 0.01% to 21,930.50.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.77% to 15.51.

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and Trent were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

MOIL revises prices effective 01 February

Kanani Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TECIL Chemical &amp; Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Checkpoint Trends reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 313.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Universal Autofoundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story