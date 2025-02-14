Nifty February futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Deepak Nitrite Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 22,972.30, a premium of 43.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,929.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 102.15 points or 0.44% to 22,929.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.40% to 15.02.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Deepak Nitrite were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

