The benchmark indices ended with sideways today, as investors assessed the US Federal Reserves latest policy decision and its implications for global liquidity. The Feds 25-basis-point rate hike, which took the benchmark rate to 3.75%-4%, kept risk appetite subdued, while a stronger dollar continued to weigh on Asian currencies, including the rupee.

The Feds indication of another rate hike in 2026 kept investors cautious, particularly across rate-sensitive and foreign-portfolio-investment-driven segments. However, selective buying in domestic sectors helped the Nifty settled above the 23,250 mark. Market participants are likely to track currency movements, US bond yields and foreign fund flows for further direction.

Pharma, realty and media shares advanced while private bank, PSU Bank and oil& gas shares declined As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 21.86 points or 0.03% to 74,314.59. The Nifty 50 index added 53 points or 0.23% to 23,270.60. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.07% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.13%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,990 shares rose and 2,344 shares fell. A total of 253 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.82% to 12.14.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9400 compared with its close of 95.9100 during the previous trading session.In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement declined $2.14 or 2.02% to $103.69 a barrel. Trump Tariffs: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a Russia sanctions bill by 262-159 that gives President Donald Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas, directly targeting major importers such as India and China. The bill, which follows Senate approval on 7 August 2026, also expands sanctions on Russian officials, financial institutions and vessels linked to Russia's shadow fleet, while extending existing Iran sanctions by five years.

New Listings: Shares of Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions were at Rs 349.50 on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.82% as compared with the issue price of Rs 339. The stock debuted at Rs 332 on the BSE, a discount of 2.06% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 350 and a low of Rs 316. On the BSE, over 7.62 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Rentomojo were at Rs 532.95 on the BSE, representing a premium of 31.92% as compared with the issue price of Rs 404.

The stock debuted at Rs 480 on the BSE, a premium of 18.81% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 547 and a low of Rs 480. On the BSE, over 47.51 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter . Shares of Steamhouse India were at Rs 101.30 on the BSE, representing a premium of 25.06% as compared with the issue price of Rs 81. The scrip was listed at 93, a premium of 14.781% compared with initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 102.29 and a low of Rs 91.51. On the BSE, over 83.87 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Asset Reconstruction Company (India) were at Rs 136.05 on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.12% as compared with the issue price of Rs 139. The scrip was listed at 113, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 141.60 and a low of Rs 130.90. On the BSE, over 20.76 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of LCC Projects were at Rs 172.75 on the BSE, representing a premium of 18.32% as compared with the issue price of Rs 146. The scrip was listed at 191.90, a premium of 31.44% compared with initial public offer (IPO) price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 191.90 and a low of Rs 172.75. On the BSE, over 27.67 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Karamtara Engineering were at Rs 351.95 on the BSE, representing a premium of 38.56% as compared with the issue price of Rs 254. The scrip was listed at 320, a premium of 25.98% compared with initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 351.95 and a low of Rs 320. On the BSE, over 19.48 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received bids for 3,93,23,360 shares as against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 17 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.38 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 19 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 8 equity shares and multiples thereof. Jindal Supreme(India) received bids for 25, 86,01,420 shares as against 93,99,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 17 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 27.51 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 88 and 93 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 161 equity shares and multiples thereof. Hero Motors received bids for 26,94,70,462 shares as against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 17 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 79 and 84 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 178 equity shares and multiples thereof.

SS Retail received bids for 4,16,91,370 shares as against 87,93,884 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 16 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.74 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 403 and 424 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and multiples thereof. Sonaselection India received bids for 39,35,100 shares as against 1,00,10,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:36 IST on 17 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.39 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 19 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.66% to 26,579.25. The index declined 2.73% in the past five consecutive trading sessions. Alkem Laboratories (up 3.35%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 3.07%), Gland Pharma (up 2.87%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 2.86%), Lupin (up 2.6%), Wockhardt (up 2.51%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 2.49%), Mankind Pharma (up 2.4%), Laurus Labs (up 2.24%) and Divis Laboratories (up 1.8%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Emami added 2.04% after the companys board approved a share buyback through the open market at a maximum price of Rs 475 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 282 crore. The company proposes to buy back up to 59,36,842 equity shares, representing 1.36% of its paid-up equity share capital as of 31 March 2026. Tata Motors advanced 2.91% after the company announced a price increase of up to 1% on its range of commercial vehicles, effective 1 October 2026. Precision Wires India rose 1.78% after the company said that it has commenced some trial production of copper cathodes at its copper refining/recycling plant located at Zaroli, Gujarat.

Neogen Chemicals jumped 3.61% after the company has announced the successful completion of qualified institutions placement (QIP) for the equity shares of the company, raising an aggregate of approximately Rs 599.99 crore. Pursuant to the QIP, the company allotted 26,60,753 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 2,255 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 2,245 per equity share). Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing stocks were in demand on Thursday, 17 September 2026, as SEMICON India 2026 got underway at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi. The three-day event is being held from 17 to 19 September under the theme "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem"

Syrma SGS Technology was the top gainer, jumped 6.71%. MosChip Technologies surged 4.52%, followed by Kaynes Technology India, which gained 3.90%. Dixon Technologies advanced 0.61%, while Avalon Technologies rose 1.07%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2026 on Thursday. The event brings together companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, startups and academic institutions from across the semiconductor and electronics value chain. The PMO said more than 600 companies and representatives from 52 countries are participating. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones futures were up around 392 points on Thursday, pointing to a stronger opening for US equities after Wall Street ended sharply lower in the previous session following the Federal Reserve's policy decision. The Fed raised interest rates for the first time in three years and signalled that another rate hike could come before the end of 2026.

European equities advance while Asian equities ended mixed on Thursday as investors assessed the Fed's rate hike and easing crude oil prices. Oil prices eased on signs that Saudi Arabia was working to restore crude flows following damage to its East-West pipeline. Reports that Saudi Arabia was arranging additional crude shipments via Oman helped reduce immediate concerns about supply disruptions. The Saudi East-West pipeline, which provides an alternative route for moving crude away from the Persian Gulf, was damaged in a drone attack launched from Iraq, according to reports. Saudi Arabia had shut the pipeline following the attack, raising concerns about further pressure on an already-tight global oil market. The US administration subsequently indicated that operations would resume, easing some of the supply-risk premium in crude prices.

The gains in parts of Asia came after a heavy sell-off on Wall Street on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 631.21 points, or 1.21%, to 51,461.90, while the S&P 500 declined 0.45%. The Nasdaq Composite was broadly flat. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark federal funds target range by 25 basis points to 3.75%-4%, marking its first rate increase since July 2023. The decision reflected the Fed's concern that inflation remains elevated despite resilient economic activity and labour-market conditions. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said inflation was still too high and that monetary policy would remain focused on preventing higher energy prices from generating broader inflationary effects.

The Fed's updated projections point to another rate increase in 2026. Sixteen of the 19 officials indicated support for at least one further hike this year, while the median projection put the policy rate at 4.1% at the end of 2026. The median forecast also showed the rate remaining at 4.1% in 2027. The central bank raised its inflation outlook, with the median forecast for headline PCE inflation at 3.7% for 2026, well above its 2% target. Core PCE inflation was projected at 3.4%. At the same time, the Fed raised its 2026 GDP growth forecast to 2.3%, while the median unemployment-rate projection was 4.1%.