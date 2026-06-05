Nifty hovers above 23,450 as RBI maintains repo rate unchanged

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 234.70 points or 0.32% to 74,594.71. The Nifty 50 index added 53.10 points or 0.23% to 23,468.55.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.54% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.45%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,368 shares rose and 1,287 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index surged 2.73% to 1,491.55. The index jumped 4.97% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Network 18 Media & Investments (up 8.30%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.40%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 4.26%), Tips Music (up 4.26%), Saregama India (up 2.78%), PVR Inox (up 1.87%), Prime Focus (up 1.42%), Sun TV Network (up 1.26%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.17%) and D B Corp (up 0.14%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight :
Lupin added 1.39% after the company announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved its ranibizumab, Ranluspec (ranibizumab-hkdz) injection.
Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.12% after the company announced that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Tofacitinib Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths.
ACME Solar Holdings added 1.21% after the company announced the successful completion of its Rs 2,800 crore Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).
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