The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade supported by a decline in crude oil prices and robust inflows through Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNRB) deposits, which reportedly garnered over $120 billion. Continued buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also helped improve investor sentiment. Following a challenging start to September, domestic equities are showing signs of stabilisation as investors assess global macroeconomic and geopolitical developments. The Nifty traded near 24,000 mark.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for the second consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 260.54 points or 0.34% to 76,830.89. The Nifty 50 index jumped 85.15 points or 0.36% to 23,999.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.89%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,506 shares rose and 1,182 shares fell. A total of 261 shares were unchanged. Economy: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said forex inflows under its special USD-INR forex swap facility stood at $136.38 billion as of 31 August 2026, according to provisional data reported by authorised dealer banks. The inflows included $127.23 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, while overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) contributed $5.26 billion and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) accounted for $3.89 billion.

New Listing: Shares of Lumino Industries were currently trading at Rs 113.34 at 10:16 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 38.22% as compared with the issue price of Rs 82. The stock debuted at Rs 109 on the BSE, a premium of 32.93% over its issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 114.36 and a low of Rs 106.48. On the BSE, over 88.22 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index advanced 2.37% to 914.35. The index jumped 2.59% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (up 7.11%), Brigade Enterprises (up 4.12%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 3.71%), Godrej Properties (up 2.31%), Sobha (up 2.21%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.14%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.14%), DLF (up 1.93%), Lodha Developers (up 1.66%) and Phoenix Mills (up 1.54%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Page Industries shed 0.55%. The company has received a notice from the Dubai Court regarding a claim initiated by Yellow Flower Trading LLC (YFT), Dubai, arising from disputes over the parties distribution arrangement in the UAE. The claim amount is AED 113.5 million, along with interest at 9% per annum from October 10, 2025, the claimed date of alleged unlawful termination, until full payment.