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BHEL, Dixon Tech, TCS were top traded contracts

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,103.70, a discount of 30.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,072.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 5.75 points or 0.02% to 24,072.75..

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.92% to 12.88.

Bharat Electronics (BHEL), Dixon Technologies (India) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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