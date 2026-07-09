Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at a premium

India VIX slides 8.97% to 13.36.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,007.60, a premium of 44.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,962.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 80.75 points or 0.34% to 23,962.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.97% to 13.36.

Infosys, Kalyan Jewellers India and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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