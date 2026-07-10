Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at a premium

India VIX slides 8.30% to 12.25.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,249.90, a premium of 43 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,206.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 244.10 points or 1.02% to 24,206.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.30% to 12.25.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 828 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,200 level

3i Infotech gains after Thailand subsidiary secures Rs 3 crore contract from Krung Thai Bank

Advait Energy gains after securing Rs 251-cr PGVCL orders for underground power network projects

Japan stocks gain on chip rally

China stocks decline on profit taking

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story