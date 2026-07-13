Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at a premium

India VIX climbs 8.38% to 13.28.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,249, a premium of 38 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,211 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 4.10 points or 0.02% to 24,211.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.38% to 13.28.

Infosys, Kalyan Jewellers India and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks end with marginal gains; Nifty ends above 24,200 level

H.G. Infra Engineering gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rajasthan ITI upgradation project

Nuvoco Vistas flags off Limla Cement Plant in Surat

Intellect signs bags three deals for its eMACH.ai Custody

Powerica bags 50-MW wind power project from GUVNL

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story