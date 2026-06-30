Infosys, HDFC Bank (India) and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures closed at 24,040.70, a premium of 174.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,865.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 80.50 points or 0.34% to 23,865.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.07% to 13.60.

Infosys, HDFC Bank (India) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 July 2026.